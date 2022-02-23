With Danny Cowley’s side struggling to break down a defensively resolute Shrewsbury, after the hosts had been reduced to 10-men, three points looked to have evaded them.

But with six minutes remaining, the central midfielder curled a classy effort into the roof of the net, confirming the club’s third consecutive league victory.

The winner wasn’t just a landmark occasion for the 27-year-old, but for the Blues, as he became the first central midfielder since Ryan Tunnicliffe in August to net in the league.

Thompson’s maiden goal for Danny Cowley’s side was his first in the third tier for over six years – with his last coming in November 2015 for Swindon against Chesterfield.

The Blues chief will now be buoyed by his presence in front of goal, as he can now rely on other departments to chip in, while Tyler Walker and George Hirst continue to stutter in front of goal.

And it was potentially worth the wait as his cracker from the edge-of-the-box sent the travelling fans into ecstasy.

Rewind back to August, and there was a feeling of optimism around Fratton Park as Tunicliffe continued his spectacular start in royal blue.

Louis Thompson scored his first Pompey goal against Shrewsbury. Picture Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The former Manchester United midfielder had registered the assist to Lee Brown in the opening day victory to Fleetwood, before tripling his tally a week later in the 2-0 victory against Crewe.

However, his influence began to diminish when he was pushed further forward by Cowley, before a serious injury stunted his progress completely.

And on his return to the side, it’s evident it will take him significant time to capture his scintillating summer form.

But he’s not the only central midfielder to struggle in terms of goalscoring.

Fellow summer acquisitions Shaun WIlliams and Joe Morrell are still to notch in the league, while Miguel Azeez had only scored once in the EFL Trophy before his underwhelming stay came to a premature end.

