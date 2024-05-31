After the shock announcement earlier in May that Pompey would be parting ways with ten of their League One winning stars, the Fratton Park side can soon commence their summer transfer business.

The window will open on June 14th and John Mousinho is set to oversee an exceptionally active few months as the club prepare to build a squad that can successfully compete against the likes of Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley.

We have already witnessed plenty of speculation as to who the new faces at PO7 could be. But how easy will it be for Pompey to acquire them? Here are all the Pompey transfer targets’s market values, according to Transfermarkt...

1 . Jadan Raymond - Crystal Palace Market value: £175.6k. Pompey continue to remain interested in the 20-year-old star after a move to sign him collapsed on January deadline day.

2 . Bosun Lawal - Celtic (on loan at Fleetwood) Market value: £256k The Celtic man, who has spent the season on loan at Fleetwood Town, is once again being linked with a move to Fratton Park. He scored six goals in 46 appearances while playing as both a centre-half and in the centre of the midfield.

3 . Reece Cole - Exeter Market value: £128k Pompey have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old Exeter midfielder, who has just completed a decent season at St James Park, making 41 appearances.