The 31-year-old was unveiled as the Blues’ first summer signing on Wednesday as he returns to Fratton Park after 11 years.

The Buckland lad came through the ranks at PO4 and would go on to make two appearances for his boyhood club during the 2010-11 campaign.

However, his fairytale story with his hometown side would be prematurely cut short with a move to Cheltenham in 2011, before spells at Bristol City and Cardiff.

Following his exit from the Bluebirds at the end of last season, Pack has made an emotional return to Fratton Park, where he has penned a two-year deal.

The midfielder revealed his delight in reuniting with the Blues on his Instagram.

He posted: ‘Back to where it all began!

‘Delighted to have re-signed for Pompey after all these years.

Marlon Pack has received many congratulatory messages following his Pompey return.

‘From growing up in Buckland, to having a season ticket in the south stand and travelling up and down the country following the club, I now get to live my childhood dream.

‘Being a Pompey fan, I know how much this club means to you all and I can’t wait to play at Fratton Park in front of this unbelievable fan base.

‘Thank you all for the welcoming messages and the support.’

And that post received plenty of messages from team-mates, past and present, who congratulated the midfielder on the move.

Adam Webster came through the academy alongside Pack and he replied ‘Love it Packs’, while Conor Chaplin also said ‘Congrats mate! Back home.’

The academy graduate played alongside David Cotterill at PO4 during the 2010-11 campaign and the former Blues midfielder added ‘Well done mate.’

The post also saw former Fratton favourite Jamal Lowe show his support for the deal. He wrote: ‘Play Up Pompey! Congrats bro’.

Joe Morrell, who was team-mates with Pack at Bristol City, couldn’t hide his excitement about the opportunity of linking up with his former central-midfield partner again.

He posted a message on his Instagram story with a love heart eyes emoji!