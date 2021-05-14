Catlin has resigned as Blues CEO to become general manager of international sports and entertainment at The Topps Company.

He will be responsible for business outside North America and Japan but will remain a Pompey director.

Since arriving at Fratton Park in 2012 to work with the Pompey Supporters' Trust, Catlin helped steer the club from extinction, erase existing debts of £8 million and annual losses of more than £1 million and oversee the Blues' promotion from League Two.

Mark Catlin, left, and Michael Eisner. Picture: Joe Pepler

He also remained in his post after Eisner completed his takeover from fan ownership in 2017.

And Tornante's chairman told of his delight Catlin will move over to Topps.

Eisner said: 'Mark is one of the best businessmen I have known throughout my career, which prompted me to introduce him to Topps.

‘I am thrilled Topps saw what I've seen in Mark and wanted his enormous skills for the company.

‘His knowledge of sports, and global football specifically, and his general business experience make him a natural for this role.’

Topps CEO Michael Brandstaedter added: ‘I've known Mark for several years and have had the pleasure of collaborating with him on various initiatives.

‘He has a tremendous passion for innovation and commitment to excellence, and his deep network across the global business landscape will help us strengthen and expand the Topps portfolio outside the U.S.’