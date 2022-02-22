The Blues head coach has made four changes from the side that started in the victory against Doncaster 10-days ago.

Aiden O’Brien is handed his first start for the club in place of Michael Jacobs – who recently returned to the treatment table, while Denver Hume, Ryan Tunnicliffe, and Mahlon Romeo all come into the side.

And eyes will also be on Jay Mingi this evening, who gains his maiden inclusion in a first matchday squad for the Fratton Park side.

Here’s how supporters reacted online…

@RoryPeter7: Best XI we have imo

@WestyyyyyPFC: O’Brien deserved that starting place after Doncaster

@pfcsam: Get mingi some minutes on the pitch please Cowley

Aiden O'Brien starts against Shrewsbury tonight. Picture: Joe Pepler

@pfcmccloud: very strong, only change would be ogilvie > robertson

@real_Dan-Horton: You get the feeling he wants to play Ogilvie but can’t drop his captain

@danlewis1999: Stick Morrell in that XI when he’s back and that’s lethal

@MarkRoser9: Glad O'Brien starting let's hope he gets going this eve . But ogivie makes us more solid so prefer him in as been fab but let's hope we can get 3 PTS tonight and keep the good run going . Won't be easy but fingers crossed #pompey tunnicliffe needs a big game tonight also

@magnetikpulse: That's a good looking team. Only thing I'd change is Ogilvie for Robertson.

Message From the Editor