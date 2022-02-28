As well as this, Danny Cowley’s men have tough tests on the horizon having to face Ipswich, Wycombe, Bolton and Plymouth within the next month.

The Blues are unbeaten in their previous four league games and face a fierce battle against promotion chasing Oxford tomorrow night.

With strong opposition looming, we take a look at which of Pompey’s rivals are in and out of form from the past six games, as the campaign reaches its climax.

Here’s how the form table looks.

1. Crewe Points: 3; Won: 1; Drawn: 0; Lost: 5; Goals scored: 4; Goals conceded: 13 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Charlton Athletic Points: 3; Won: 1; Drawn: 0; Lost: 5 ; Goals scored: 5; Goals conceded: 14 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon Points: 3; Won: 0; Drawn: 3; Lost: 3; Goals scored: 5; Goals conceded: 11 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Morecambe Points: 3; Won: 0; Drawn: 3 ; Lost: 3; Goals scored: 4; Goals conceded: 9 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales