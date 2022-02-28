From left: Darren Moore, Danny Cowley, Alex Neil and Ian Evatt

How Portsmouth, Sunderland, Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich’s form compares as the League One season reaches its climax

The remainder of the season makes gruelling reading for Pompey who have to play 14 games in nine weeks.

By Pepe Lacey
Monday, 28th February 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 6:42 pm

As well as this, Danny Cowley’s men have tough tests on the horizon having to face Ipswich, Wycombe, Bolton and Plymouth within the next month.

The Blues are unbeaten in their previous four league games and face a fierce battle against promotion chasing Oxford tomorrow night.

With strong opposition looming, we take a look at which of Pompey’s rivals are in and out of form from the past six games, as the campaign reaches its climax.

Here’s how the form table looks.

1. Crewe

Points: 3; Won: 1; Drawn: 0; Lost: 5; Goals scored: 4; Goals conceded: 13

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Charlton Athletic

Points: 3; Won: 1; Drawn: 0; Lost: 5 ; Goals scored: 5; Goals conceded: 14

Photo: Justin Setterfield

3. AFC Wimbledon

Points: 3; Won: 0; Drawn: 3; Lost: 3; Goals scored: 5; Goals conceded: 11

Photo: Justin Setterfield

4. Morecambe

Points: 3; Won: 0; Drawn: 3 ; Lost: 3; Goals scored: 4; Goals conceded: 9

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

League OneIpswichSheffield WednesdaySunderlandPortsmouth
