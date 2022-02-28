Danny Cowley could make five changes from the Blues' 3-3 draw against Fleetwood for tomorrow night's game against Oxford United.

Portsmouth predicted line-up v Oxford United - Blues to make five changes with in-form ex-Sunderland and Millwall man starting

Pompey are looking to get back to winning ways as they take on Oxford United at Fratton Park on Tuesday evening.

By Pepe Lacey
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:05 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:25 pm

The Blues played out a six-goal thriller at PO4 at the weekend, as they came from three goals down to earn a point against struggling Fleetwood.

Danny Cowley’s side go into the game on a four-game unbeaten run as they take on play-off hopefuls Oxford United.

Cowley rang the changes on Saturday while also reverting to a back four - a system that hadn’t been used in their previous 16 games.

But after a dismal first half, the Blues’ boss may be leaning to reverting to a more familiar formation.

He will have some key decisions to make across the park with in-form man Aiden O’Brien leading the charge to be Pompey’s front man.

Here’s how we predict the Blues will line-up tomorrow evening.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu

Despite conceding three goals on Saturday, the keeper will continue to be the Blues number one between the sticks.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

2. RCB: Hayden Carter

Was substituted mid-way through the second half against Fleetwood but has been a strong performer since his arrival in January.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett

Pompey's main man at the back has been an ever-present figure in defence but should be fit despite an awkward fall into the North Stand on Saturday.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Connor Ogilvie

Connor Ogilvie could be in line to make a return to the defence after three games away from the starting XI with Robertson dropping to the bench.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales
BluesPompeyPortsmouthOxford UnitedFratton Park
Next Page
Page 1 of 5