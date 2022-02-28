The Blues played out a six-goal thriller at PO4 at the weekend, as they came from three goals down to earn a point against struggling Fleetwood.
Danny Cowley’s side go into the game on a four-game unbeaten run as they take on play-off hopefuls Oxford United.
Cowley rang the changes on Saturday while also reverting to a back four - a system that hadn’t been used in their previous 16 games.
But after a dismal first half, the Blues’ boss may be leaning to reverting to a more familiar formation.
He will have some key decisions to make across the park with in-form man Aiden O’Brien leading the charge to be Pompey’s front man.
Here’s how we predict the Blues will line-up tomorrow evening.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.