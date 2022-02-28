The Blues played out a six-goal thriller at PO4 at the weekend, as they came from three goals down to earn a point against struggling Fleetwood.

Danny Cowley’s side go into the game on a four-game unbeaten run as they take on play-off hopefuls Oxford United.

Cowley rang the changes on Saturday while also reverting to a back four - a system that hadn’t been used in their previous 16 games.

But after a dismal first half, the Blues’ boss may be leaning to reverting to a more familiar formation.

He will have some key decisions to make across the park with in-form man Aiden O’Brien leading the charge to be Pompey’s front man.

Here’s how we predict the Blues will line-up tomorrow evening.

GK: Gavin Bazunu Despite conceding three goals on Saturday, the keeper will continue to be the Blues number one between the sticks.

RCB: Hayden Carter Was substituted mid-way through the second half against Fleetwood but has been a strong performer since his arrival in January.

CB: Sean Raggett Pompey's main man at the back has been an ever-present figure in defence but should be fit despite an awkward fall into the North Stand on Saturday.

LCB: Connor Ogilvie Connor Ogilvie could be in line to make a return to the defence after three games away from the starting XI with Robertson dropping to the bench.