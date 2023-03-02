Colby Bishop has led the way in front of goal for Pompey this season.

Following his £500,000 switch from Accrington in the summer, the striker has netted 17 times in all competitions.

Indeed, the 26-year-old increased his tally to 13 in League One this term after his impressive strike against Bolton on Tuesday evening.

Those figures have seen him become one of the most potent forwards in the division and sits sixth in the scoring charts.

But how does he fare in the running for the golden boot?

We’ve taken a look at Sky Bet top goalscorer market to see where Bishop has placed in the latest odds.

Here’s where Pompey’s main man is placed.

1 . Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton) Top goalscorer odds: 100/1. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

2 . James Collins (Derby) Top goalscorer odds: 100/1. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3 . Devante Cole (Barnsley) Top goalscorer odds: 80/1. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4 . Sam Nombe (Exeter) Top goalscorer odds: 50/1. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales