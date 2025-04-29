Murphy has been a revelation at Fratton Park, but was overlooked for divisional representation at the league’s awards on Sunday.
So we’ve delved into the data to see if that calls was justified as the likes of Norwich’s Borja Sainz, Sheffield United’s Gus Hamer and Leeds’ Dan James were preferred.
Using information from data experts Wyscout, we’ve compiled the top goal contributions from individuals in the Championship to give an insight into their performances this season.
1. From left to right: Burnley's Josh Brownhill, Norwich's Borja Sainz, Leeds' Joel Piroe and Pompey's Josh Murphy have all impressed with their Championship goal contributions.
2. 20th Wilson Isidor (Sunderland)
14 goals and assists | Getty Images
3. 19th Haji Wright (Coventry City)
14 goals and assists | Mike Egerton/PA Wire
4. 18th Colby Bishop (Pompey)
14 goals and assists Photo: Jason Brown
