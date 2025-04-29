How Portsmouth ace's attacking exploits stack up against Leeds United, Sunderland and other Championship stars after snub

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 29th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey fans were up in arms as Josh Murphy was overlooked for the EFL’s Championship team of the year.

Murphy has been a revelation at Fratton Park, but was overlooked for divisional representation at the league’s awards on Sunday.

So we’ve delved into the data to see if that calls was justified as the likes of Norwich’s Borja Sainz, Sheffield United’s Gus Hamer and Leeds’ Dan James were preferred.

Using information from data experts Wyscout, we’ve compiled the top goal contributions from individuals in the Championship to give an insight into their performances this season.

From left to right: Burnley's Josh Brownhill, Norwich's Borja Sainz, Leeds' Joel Piroe and Pompey's Josh Murphy have all impressed with their Championship goal contributions.

14 goals and assists

2. 20th Wilson Isidor (Sunderland)

14 goals and assists | Getty Images

14 goals and assists

3. 19th Haji Wright (Coventry City)

14 goals and assists | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

14 goals and assists

4. 18th Colby Bishop (Pompey)

14 goals and assists Photo: Jason Brown

