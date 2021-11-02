How Portsmouth attacker Reeco Hackett is using his Charlton experience to help push the Blues up the league table

The 23-year-old was on the fringes of the Addicks’ first team in 2019 as the south Londoners won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Hackett made seven appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side towards the end of that campaign and expressed how his involvement then has put him in a good place after returning to league football following a period in non-league with Boreham Wood and then Bromley.

The versatile attacker also described how it’s too early in the season to look at the league table after the Blues difficult start to the 2021-22 campaign.

But he insisted that Danny Cowley has enough quality in his squad to mount a serious promotion challenge – if standards are maintained.

Speaking to The News he said: ‘I’ve played in League One before with Charlton, before going into the National League, so I knew the standards.

‘I was in and around the first team at Charlton the year we won promotion to the Championship and I saw what was needed to play at this level and I was fully involved and aware of what I needed to do.

‘It’s just about standards (to get promoted) really and how you’ve just got to drive them.

Reeco Hackett was a member of the Charlton squad that gained promotion to the Championship in 2019 Picture: Daniel Chesterton

‘It doesn’t just come from the management but also from the players.

‘You’ve got to give 100 per cent everyday and every time you step out on the pitch and with the ability in the squad it will just come out naturally.

‘Here, we’ve got more than enough to get promoted.

‘It's just about keeping our standards high and performing consistently.

‘I think it’s quite early to look at where you want to finish.

‘All of our aims are to get promoted from this division and that’s where the club should be at least.