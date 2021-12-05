The Blues’ were unable to extend their impressive nine game unbeaten streak by falling to a last-gasp defeat to Harrogate Town in the FA Cup.

And by doing so, they join a number of their League One counterparts in succumbing to a team from the division below.

The Sulphurites’ success in Fratton was the ninth occasion where a League Two team has beaten League One opposition.

The competition is no stranger to giant killings but sides residing in the fourth tier have had no trouble in eliminating those above them.

After Ellis Harrison had cancelled out Luke Armstrong’s opener, all signs pointed towards a replay for Danny Cowley’s side.

But Jack Diamond scored deep into injury to hand Simon Weaver a famous victory at Fratton Park.

In defeat, Pompey join Sunderland, Accrington, Oxford United, MK Dons, Wycombe, Burton, Lincoln, and Doncaster in exiting the competition at the hands of a side below them in the football pyramid.

Pompey fell foul to an FA Cup trend yesterday as their journey in the competition came to an end. Photo: Barry Zee

Both the Black Cats and Donny fell to defeats to Mansfield as Nigel Clough’s team booked a place into the third round, while Hartlepool impressively saw past Wycombe and Lincoln with respective 1-0 victories.

Perhaps the most eye-catching occasion where this trend occurred was when Port Vale thrashed Accrington 5-1 at home.

James Wilson fired an impressive hat-trick and Lewis Cass and George Lloyd compiled the misery for Accy, as Colby Bishop was dismissed for John Coleman’s side – resulting in an eventful cup tie ending in a humiliating giant killing.