How Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley responded when quizzed about Spurs loanee's immediate future after FA Cup decision

The Pompey boss insisted their was no link between his non-participation and theories the young striker could be set for a Tottenham return in January.

The 18-year-old was joined by Owen Dale in not travelling to Edgar Street in the FA Cup, after both Spurs and Blackpool opted against giving Pompey permission to use the pair in their 3-1 win at the Bulls.

Ahead of kick-off, there were plenty of questions over the Blues’ five loan stars’ availability for the first-round tie.

It soon became evident that Josh Koroma (Huddersfield), Joe Pigott (Ipswich) and Josh Griffiths (West Brom) had all been given the green light by their parent clubs to feature in the contest.

However, with no sign of either Scarlett or Dale in the Blues’ 21-man travelling party, the Fratton faithful were quick to speculate on the futures of the duo.

The duo have established themselves as key figures in Cowley’s side this season.

Pompey did miss their presence at Edgar Street. despite advancing to the second round of the Cup for the fifth successive campaign.

Danny Cowley has insisted Spurs have given Pompey permission to use Dane Scarlett in the next round of the FA Cup.

And while doubts remain over Dale’s Pompey participation in future rounds, there’s better news on Scarlett’s availability.

Speaking on the subject, Cowley told BBC Radio Solent: ‘Tottenham have said to us that they will allow him to play in the next round if we got through.

‘That’s the communication we’ve had with them and we’re hopeful that we might have him for the next one.

‘It’s absolutely the prerogative of the parent club to make that decision so we totally respect that.

‘It’s not been easy. We put one fire out and another one starts at the moment.’

At present, Spurs' attacking options are currently depleted after news that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to fix a fractured eye socket he suffered in the 2-1 win over Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.