Generally, not all parent clubs are willing to allow their player to become cup-tied while out of loan, thereby preventing themselves being able to call upon them in later rounds.

The arrangements of Josh Griffiths (West Brom) and Joe Pigott (Ipswich) permit both to feature for the Blues in the FA Cup this season, which begins at Edgar Street on Friday (7.55pm).

However, it remains to be seen whether Dane Scarlett, Josh Koroma and Owen Dale will also be granted permission.

Cowley revealed Pompey have received ‘verbal confirmation’ that one of those three can play in the first-round tie against the non-leaguers.

And he’s awaiting news on the remaining pair’s availability in a squad already devastated by injury.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘Yes, I believe we will have loan players appearing.

‘I think we’re waiting on confirmation for one or two, but the ones we have confirmation on thus far will play.

Spurs' Dane Scarlett is among three Pompey loanees that Danny Cowley is waiting for the go-ahead to play against Hereford in the FA Cup. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘When you sign a player on loan, sometimes it’s in their contract, if it is possible to get it into the contract at the time then you absolutely do.

‘We were really lucky to get that with West Brom, Steve Bruce helped us at the time to allow us to get permission for Josh Griffiths to play.

‘Joe Pigott can definitely play as well.

‘We’ve had verbal confirmation from one other club – we’re just awaiting the other two.’

Koroma, on loan from Huddersfield, appeared off the bench in the 60th minute, replacing Ronan Curtis.