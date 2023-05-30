Yet the impressive Harry Isted was once a central defender with Pompey.

The Luton loanee has shone for the Tykes since arriving in January, establishing himself as first-choice in their journey to the League One play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday.

His subsequent display for 10-man Barnsley drew much praise, with Josh Windass’ 122nd-minute header finally managing to beat him.

Out of contract at Kenilworth Road this summer, the 26-year-old is unsure where his future now lies.

Remarkably, though, the promising career of the lad from Selsey began at Fratton Park as an outfield player.

Signed by the Blues at the age of eight, he was centre-half in a team which also contained Conor Chaplin, Brandon Haunstrup, Josh Sims and current Barnsley keeper Brad Collins.

However, with Pompey under-11s left without a goalkeeper for a trip to Bristol Rovers, Isted volunteered to deputise for Will Martin’s side.

Harry Isted thwarts Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith in the League One play-off final at Wembley. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 10-year-old impressed, prompting Martin and fellow coach Dave Wright to recommend him to first-team goalkeeping coach Dave Coles, who spent four weeks assessing the youngster.

The well-respected Coles subsequently declared Isted would make a better goalkeeper than centre-half and, from that point, he had a new playing position.

Isted would play in goal for Pompey, while continuing in defence for his school team at Chichester High School For Boys.

However, disillusioned by the decline in Pompey’s playing facilities amid the club’s financial decline, he left for Southampton at the age of 13.

Ex-Pompey keeper Harry Isted has shone during 22 appearances for Barnsley after arriving on loan from Luton in January. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

His dad, Dickie, a Leeds fan, had to lobby the Premier League for the goalkeeper’s release, citing the quality of facilities as holding back his son’s encouraging development – and eventually a reluctant Pompey agreed to his exit.

That paved the way for a switch to Southampton, earning a first professional contract at 17, before joining Stoke in 2016.

In the summer of 2017, he trialled under new Blues boss Kenny Jackett, with Pompey without a keeper following David Forde’s return to Millwall and Liam O’Brien’s release.

However, after being rejected, he joined Luton in July 2017, where he has made just six first-team appearances.

Harry, whose real name is Harvey, would end this season at Barnsley, amassing 22 appearances and flourishing with regular first-team football, culminating with an eye-catching Wembley display.