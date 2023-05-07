News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth compare with Blackpool, Reading, Charlton & Co as early front runners for promotion from League One next season: in pictures

Attentions have very much turned to next season for Pompey.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th May 2023, 04:55 BST

The Blues’ campaign petered out after dropping crucial points against relegation-threatened sides including Morecambe and MK Dons in their run in.

As John Mousinho’s men fell away from the play-offs, his men go in to Sunday’s season finale against Wycombe seven points away from the top six.

A summer rebuild is once again planned at Fratton Park, with decisions set to be made over their 13 out-of-contract players.

At least nine new faces are expected to arrive in the window too and a promise from Michael Eisner that he will deliver in the transfer window.

With next season on the horizon, Sky Bet have placed their odds for who they believe will win promotion from League One in the upcoming campaign.

Here’s where Pompey compare with the 16 confirmed sides to be playing in the third tier next term.

Next season's League One promotion favourites.

1. Next season's League One promotion favourites

Next season's League One promotion favourites. Photo: Jason Brown

Promotion odds: 16/1.

2. Cheltenham

Promotion odds: 16/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion odds: 14/1.

3. Fleetwood

Promotion odds: 14/1. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Promotion odds: 14/1.

4. Burton

Promotion odds: 14/1. Photo: Nathan Stirk

