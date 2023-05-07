Attentions have very much turned to next season for Pompey.

The Blues’ campaign petered out after dropping crucial points against relegation-threatened sides including Morecambe and MK Dons in their run in.

As John Mousinho’s men fell away from the play-offs, his men go in to Sunday’s season finale against Wycombe seven points away from the top six.

A summer rebuild is once again planned at Fratton Park, with decisions set to be made over their 13 out-of-contract players.

At least nine new faces are expected to arrive in the window too and a promise from Michael Eisner that he will deliver in the transfer window.

With next season on the horizon, Sky Bet have placed their odds for who they believe will win promotion from League One in the upcoming campaign.

2 . Cheltenham Promotion odds: 16/1. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Fleetwood Promotion odds: 14/1. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4 . Burton Promotion odds: 14/1. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales