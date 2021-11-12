How Portsmouth fans on social media responded to our John Marquis or George Hirst question ahead of Wycombe trip

And it appears it’s a hot topic of conversation which prompted many replies and much debate among the Fratton faithful.

As usual, Marquis has his fair share of backers, despite a goal record of four in 18 appearances this season, with many still believing he needs better service.

Hirst, on the other hand, has the majority of supporters’ votes following his goal and overall performance in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy success over Crystal Palace. Something none of us would have predicted this time last week!

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Granted, many believe he might not be the long-term answer to Cowley’s striker problems.

But many claim he’s worth the punt given Marquis’ ongoing troubles in front of goal.

Alternatively, some fans even believe playing both players together in a two-pronged attack might be the answer.

It’s not a bad shout, but it’s doubtful that Cowley would change his approach to accommodate what are classed as two out-and-out strikers.

John Marquis, left, and George Hirst

It will be interesting to see what the head coach chooses to do against the Chairboys.

In the meantime, he’s a selection of the answers were received to out Hirst v Marquis question...

@ThePurpleLurple: I think Hirst tried to grab an opportunity the other night albeit against a u23 side.

However I think If Cowley wants to promote competition for places he should pick Hirst on the back of that performance.

@Greg_AMS: Big John every time, he’s a proven goalscorer.

I hope Hirst does well for Pompey but he can’t start after playing well against an U21 side.

@LukeHurrenpfc: 28 goals in 90 appearances. That's less than a goal every three games. Proven goal scorer?

@Niall_Judge26: Only one answer, has to be Hirst.

Marquis has had about 20 chances too many under Cowleys, never mind previously under KJ, to show his worth.

@Andi4asg: Both please, got to keep that Wycombe defence busy.

Paul Molloy: Give Hirst a chance.

@chrisgerrardpfc: Play them both up front.

A 442 has always worked better in the past, and they might even form a good partnership.

@dedmans: Marquis will be out in mind and any confidence for a long time if he is replaced.

Maybe he already is!

Brett James: Gotta be Hirst.

@wellsa1970: Well Marquis has had plenty of opportunities and has not done too well…

@PFCperspectives: Hirst. Marquis off the bench if it doesn’t work.

I would love to watch Pompey where every attack doesn’t break down up top.

@swannybegood: Both and 442 please.

@PompeyArchie: Hirst should start tomorrow imo

@DJKirby14: I’d rather not see the younger guys not be smashed up by Wycombe so on this occasion I’d say Marquis.

I’m quite used to seeing him do sweet FA anyway!

Blows my mind the mugs on here still acting like this a bad patch for ‘BIG JOHN’.

@Weaire: Hirst did well against Palace U21s. It was one match and it wasn't the league.

But Marquis needs a break. Let's give Hirst a proper chance to show what he can do.

@WELLS35: Well I think Marquis needs taking out of the team for a bit and Hirst deserves a chance.

Having said that playing either on their own up front is not effective! We need 2 up front!

@Rich03832303: I don’t think Hirst is the answer but Marquis needs taking out the firing line for a few matches I think.