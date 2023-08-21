Portsmouth are pushing for promotion this season and here’s how the table may pan out after the first four fixtures.

It's been quite the start to the League One season for Portsmouth between late goals and supporter-turn-referee drama .

In between it all, John Mousinho's side boasts an unbeaten record after their first four fixtures, with only Blackpool and Wigan Athletic the other two sides to boast those stats.

It is, however, Cambridge United who lead League One at this early stage with nine points and only goal difference separating the top five which features Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United, Oxford United and Stevenage.

Pompey are just one point off the top five as they sit in sixth place and this is how bookmakers think the League One table could look come the end of the campaign.

1 . 24th - Cheltenham Town 750/1 to in the league. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 23rd - Northampton Town 200/1 to win the league. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 22nd - Carlisle United 200/1 to win the league. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales