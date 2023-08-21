Derby County have seen three players ruled out for at least eight weeks leading to a plea from manager Paul Warne for more signings ahead of next month’s meeting with Portsmouth.

Warne’s side are among the favourites to be promoted to the Championship this season, alongside the likes of Pompey, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey head to Pride Park on September 16 with Rams midfielder Max Bird and wing-backs Kane Wilson and Joe Ward all set to be out of action as they recover from their injuries.

Derby sit 10th with two wins and two defeats from their opening four games will Pompey remain unbeaten with two wins and two draws, as they sit sixth with all of the sides above them on nine points. John Mousinho’s side played out a 0-0 draw with Cheltenham Town on Saturday afternoon.

Warne told BBC Radio Derby after his side’s win over Fleetwood Town: “I feel for Max more than anyone because he was the fittest person pre-season, our best performer this season.”

“I asked the lads to play with character and I think they dedicated the win to Birdy because it’s a massive blow, all three of them going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Hopefully we’ll have that midfielder in soon, [and] try and get another one. We need another right wing-back, which is disappointing, so we’re trying to get that and we still need something else up top.

“The team is giving their all and I’m not criticising it, but if I’m critiquing it, it’s not a top-three team, that is my honest truth, I don’t think it’s a top-three team.