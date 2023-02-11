While the ex-Blues striker didn’t directly influence his appointment, he instead played a vital role mentoring the former Oxford United defender.

As part of the 36-year-old’s coaching development, he went on the UEFA pro licence, where he qualified along with Danny Cowley & Plymouth man Steven Schumacher.

That course is ran by Whittingham, who trains up-and-coming talent in the St George’s Park-based sessions.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves man needs no introduction after a magnificent Fratton Park career.

This saw the 58-year-old register 115 goals in 226 outings across three spells for the Blues during his playing days.

And he would later return to PO4 as a coach in 2009 before being appointed as boss after Michael Appleton’s departure in 2012.

Indeed, it was Whittingham who gave the green light on Mousinho’s managerial career, eventually paving the way to become head coach at Fratton Park.

Guy Whittingham played a key role in John Mousinho's coaching development.

Now the Blues boss is keen for a catch with his former mentor as he settles in to life on the south coast.

‘Guy runs the course,’ he told The News.

‘I’ve been lucky to have known Guy for a number of years through my coaching journey.

‘It’s quite fortunate that he was the one who graduated me from the Pro License coming in to this role.

‘I’ve spoken to him a couple of times since I’ve taken the role.

‘Once he’s back from his holiday, we need to sit down and have a coffee and give me everything I need to know about the football club because he knows it inside and out and from every angle.

‘Guy was brilliant with how he runs the course and what he did for me as a young aspiring coach.