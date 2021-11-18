And Danny Cowley promised he will continue to hunt for the best ways to maximise the attacker’s talent, as he finds himself in the form of his Blues career.

Harness took his goal run to six in 10, as he helped Cowley’s men pull off one of the results of their boss’ tenure against Wycombe last weekend.

The 25-year-old was utilised effectively at the point of a midfield diamond, as the head coach switched up his formation at Adams Park.

That saw Harness moved inside from his position on the right flank, he’s occupied for the majority of the campaign.

Cowley highlighted the importance of finding the areas of the pitch where the summer Blackburn target can most impact the game

That’s the challenge for him and his coaching staff, when it comes to getting the most out of a player he rates as one of his biggest assets.

Cowley said: ‘Marcus is a key player.

‘It’s important that with your game idea you find a way to get the most out of your best players.

‘I said to him last week I could do with photocopying him, because we could do with one out wide and one in the 10. I did ask if he had any brothers!

‘For us, it’s always important to identify where the space is on the pitch, because he’s good in the space.

‘Also, if we just played him in the 10, teams will know and they will start locking him down.

‘They will then stop him and man-mark him.

‘So it’s for us to have the flexibility to move him in and out of positions.

‘That’s good for him and good for us.’

Harness now finds his Pompey career on an upward curve once again, with his form stagnating under Kenny Jackett last term after a fast start following his £900,000 arrival form Burton Albion.

The former Coventry City academy talent has spoken of his pleasure in working under Cowley and what that can do for his game.

The Blues boss sees room for progress in Harness’ game, but also realises the chance he has to go far.

He added: ‘Marcus is talented, that’s for sure.

‘He’s a good kid and he has real ability.

‘He’s just got to keep working at his game and keep developing it. He has a great opportunity to have a great career in the game.’

