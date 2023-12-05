News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth rank against Bolton, Derby County and Blackpool in League One's 'dirtiest' teams - gallery

This is how Portsmouth compare with the 'dirtiest' teams in an ever-physical League One.

By Toby Bryant
Published 5th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT

Saturday's 3-0 win over Northampton Town was only the second match in five involving Portsmouth during which neither side had a player receive a red card.

Pompey's recent matches have been high-tempo affairs with both John Mousinho's side and opponents having to finish clashes with 10 men after an over-egged challenge or accumulation of yellow cards. It was Joe Morrell who took an early shower during the defeat against Blackpool and Sean Raggett who lasted just 20 minutes in the cup win over Leyton Orient.

League One is known to be a feisty and physical league and The News looks at how Portsmouth compare with their rivals as the 'dirtiest' teams in the division according to cards received.

31 cards - 30 yellows, 1 red

1. 24th - Northampton Town

31 cards - 30 yellows, 1 red Photo: Getty Images

31 cards - 30 yellows, 1 red

2. 23rd - Cambridge United

31 cards - 30 yellows, 1 red Photo: Getty Images

33 cards - 32 yellows, 1 red

3. 22nd - Derby County

33 cards - 32 yellows, 1 red Photo: Getty Images

34 cards - 32 yellows, 2 reds

4. 21st - Port Vale

34 cards - 32 yellows, 2 reds Photo: Getty Images

