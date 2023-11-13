‘Excitement’: Portsmouth boss lauds former Norwich City, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers man’s potential after sealing deal
The Pompey boss believes the former Norwich City and MK Dons talent can get fans on their feet.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Josh Martin has the potential to thrill Pompey fans.
That’s the belief of Blues boss John Mousinho, after sealing a short-term deal for the former Norwich City winger.
Martin has agreed terms until the middle of January to strengthen Mousinho’s options in wide areas.
The Pompey boss explained Tino Anjorin’s hamstring injury prompted the decision to bring Martin in, with the ex-Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley loanee training with the first team in recent weeks.
Mousinho told the club’s official site: ‘He’s done really well during his time with us and we know what qualities he can bring.
‘We’ve had such a strong squad in that time, but circumstances have obviously changed with the injury to Tino Anjorin and we felt this was the right thing to do.
‘Josh is an excellent player and actually had a couple of other options, but we’re delighted that he’s chosen to sign with us.
‘He’s pretty good with both feet and likes to drift inside, while he can also finish, so there’s plenty of excitement he can bring.
‘Josh has got a lot of technical ability and has played in both the Premier League and Championship – we know we’ve got a good player on our hands if we can get him going again.’