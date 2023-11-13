The Pompey boss believes the former Norwich City and MK Dons talent can get fans on their feet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Josh Martin has the potential to thrill Pompey fans.

That’s the belief of Blues boss John Mousinho, after sealing a short-term deal for the former Norwich City winger.

Martin has agreed terms until the middle of January to strengthen Mousinho’s options in wide areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pompey boss explained Tino Anjorin’s hamstring injury prompted the decision to bring Martin in, with the ex-Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley loanee training with the first team in recent weeks.

Mousinho told the club’s official site: ‘He’s done really well during his time with us and we know what qualities he can bring.

‘We’ve had such a strong squad in that time, but circumstances have obviously changed with the injury to Tino Anjorin and we felt this was the right thing to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Josh is an excellent player and actually had a couple of other options, but we’re delighted that he’s chosen to sign with us.

‘He’s pretty good with both feet and likes to drift inside, while he can also finish, so there’s plenty of excitement he can bring.