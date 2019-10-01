The reconditioning of Sean Raggett has been comprehensive.

Physical, technical and tactical adjustments according to Kenny Jackett, whose staff have overseen the intensive training ground process.

Despite arriving at Fratton Park from a Premier League club and aged in his mid-20s, Raggett has necessitated a certain amount of fine-tuning.

It’s the consequence of a wretched 10 months preceding his south-coast presence, amassing just 256 minutes of first-team football.

Having broken his right ankle on two separate occasions during that period, Raggett needed to be nurtured back to match fitness.

And Jackett believes progress is being made.

Sean Raggett has been undergoing intensive training ground work to get him ready for first-team action. Picture: Joe Pepler

He said: ‘We always work individually on players and, for Sean, he has not played for some time.

‘He is one that does work particularly hard, not just in the main bulk of the training but individual work.

‘He comes back, works in the gym, keeps monitoring his fitness and has a good determination there, which is great to see.

‘We have done a lot of work with him, a lot of sprinting, turning, all those type of things, all aspects of centre-half play.

‘Whether that be physical, technical or video work – which is tactical – we try to cover everything, to provide the information he needs and the work he needs.

‘This is back-up, extra stuff at the training ground, which can help you along the way.

‘Physically, technically, tactically we have tried to break it down and give him all aspects of centre-half play, Paul Downing as well.’

Raggett was handed his second Pompey League One appearance in Saturday’s visit of Bolton.

It coincided with a second league win of the season – and second league clean sheet.

Jackett added: ‘For any player out of the team, they need to know what is required to get back into the side, what’s vital, and they then focus on it.

‘Work on it in training and then, most importantly, be ready when the chance comes around.

‘There has definitely been an improvement in Sean – and he is ready to give it his best, for sure.’