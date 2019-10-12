Lee Brown has set his sights on reaching 10 assists this season.
And the Pompey defender is determined to better fellow full-back James Bolton’s tally come the end of the campaign.
Brown returned to the Blues’ starting line-up at Doncaster last Saturday, following six weeks out with an Achilles injury.
It represented just a sixth Pompey appearance of the season for the former Bristol Rovers left-back.
The 29-year-old is yet to register an assist during that time.
That’s unlike Bolton, who has two to his name to date – both deliveries to set up winners against Bolton and Doncaster Rovers.
But that has not stopped Brown eyeing double figures in the Blues provider stakes this term, and getting the better of his team-mate.
Brown, who produced five assists last season, said: ‘As a full-back, I think you’ve got to be getting 10 assists or in and around there, you’ve had a good season if you get that.
‘It’s always nice to be up there.
‘I think you’ve got to be around that figure as a full-back.
‘Obviously, you can’t neglect your defensive duties.
‘But if you can get those sort of assists you’ve had a good season.
‘It’s a long season, don’t worry, I’ve got James.
‘But fair play to him, if he creates a goal I’m delighted for him.
‘As long as we’re winning and scoring I’m not really bothered.’
Brown has been a regular contributor from both right-sided corners and free-kicks since arriving at Fratton Park last summer.
The full-back’s delivery from dead-ball situations came in for criticism earlier in the season.
But Brown is not going to shirk set-piece responsibilies when called upon in the future.
‘If I get put on them (set-pieces) I’ll take them, of course,’ he added.
‘No-one is going to shy away from doing the job.’