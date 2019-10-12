Have your say

Lee Brown has set his sights on reaching 10 assists this season.

And the Pompey defender is determined to better fellow full-back James Bolton’s tally come the end of the campaign.

Brown returned to the Blues’ starting line-up at Doncaster last Saturday, following six weeks out with an Achilles injury.

It represented just a sixth Pompey appearance of the season for the former Bristol Rovers left-back.

The 29-year-old is yet to register an assist during that time.

That’s unlike Bolton, who has two to his name to date – both deliveries to set up winners against Bolton and Doncaster Rovers.

Lee Brown and Ben Close stand over a set-piece at Doncaster

But that has not stopped Brown eyeing double figures in the Blues provider stakes this term, and getting the better of his team-mate.

Brown, who produced five assists last season, said: ‘As a full-back, I think you’ve got to be getting 10 assists or in and around there, you’ve had a good season if you get that.

‘It’s always nice to be up there.

‘I think you’ve got to be around that figure as a full-back.

‘Obviously, you can’t neglect your defensive duties.

‘But if you can get those sort of assists you’ve had a good season.

‘It’s a long season, don’t worry, I’ve got James.

‘But fair play to him, if he creates a goal I’m delighted for him.

‘As long as we’re winning and scoring I’m not really bothered.’

Brown has been a regular contributor from both right-sided corners and free-kicks since arriving at Fratton Park last summer.

The full-back’s delivery from dead-ball situations came in for criticism earlier in the season.

But Brown is not going to shirk set-piece responsibilies when called upon in the future.

‘If I get put on them (set-pieces) I’ll take them, of course,’ he added.

‘No-one is going to shy away from doing the job.’