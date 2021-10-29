Toon and England legend Alan Shearer has lifted the lid on the tension the forward’s controversial 89th-minute strike caused between the Magpies' players and staff as the Blues snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw with Newcastle during the 2003-04 season.

Strangely, after being allowed to join Pompey on loan in January 2004 by then-Newcastle boss Bobby Robson, LuaLua was permitted to line up against his St James’ Park team-mate in a Premier League meeting at Fratton Park just a month later.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international had been struggling on Tymeside and failed to net all season when Harry Redknapp brought him to PO4.

But LuaLua turned up with a point to prove - and what better way to do it than by netting a last-gasp leveller against the team who had deemed him surplus to requirements.

For whatever reason, an agreement not to feature against his parent club was not included in the terms of the loan.

And Shearer revealed it was a goal which caused huge tension in the Newcastle changing room after the match as they chased a top-four finish.

The Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer said: ‘It was tough to go there (Fratton Park).

Pompey's Lomana LuaLua, left, fires home against parent club Newcastle at Fratton Park in February 2004. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

‘I went back with Newcastle, and I think it was LuaLua (Lomana) who scored on loan from Newcastle to Portsmouth - believe it or not - and they let him play!

‘He scored against us which I could never work out and we then rowed about it in the dressing rooms afterwards.

‘It was definitely a tough place to go but always with a great atmosphere and I always enjoyed going to play in good atmospheres.’

LuaLua's strike against Newcastle would be his second of four goals in 15 appearances during his brief loan stay with Pompey, before joining on a permanent basis that summer.

Alan Shearer battles Linvoy Primus for the ball during a visit to Fratton Park in 2005. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

For Shearer, Fratton Park would never prove to be a happy hunting ground as in his following two visits with Newcastle they were held to draws, with the former England legend then calling time on his career in May 2006.

Yet, the south coast was familiar territory for the idolised Geordie striker, who came through the youth ranks and began his senior at Pompey's arch-rivals Southampton, although he never featured in one of the countries fiercest derby battles.

Shearer said: ‘Well, unfortunately, I never actually had a chance to play in a Southampton-Pompey game when I was down here because Portsmouth were in the wrong division.

'It was really tough (playing at Fratton Park). It was a really good atmosphere and it was similar to The Dell in terms of it being really tight, really compact, really small dressing rooms and a real, proper old-fashioned ground.’