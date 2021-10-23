Pompey boss Danny Cowley has made two changes for today's trip to Accrington. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The Blues boss was anticipated to ring the changes for today’s trip to Accrington, following the humiliation of successive 4-0 defeats at the hands of Rotherham and Ipswich.

Instead, he’s made just two, with Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe making way for Connor Ogilvie and Reeco Hackett.

Meanwhile, a return to a back four appears on the cards, seeing the 3-5-2 formation deployed by Cowley in recent games scrapped.

Going back to a 4-2-3-1 system appears to have gone down well with supporters on Twitter.

But there’s still room for debate and discussion, with Gavin Bazunu, Shaun Williams, Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs and Miguel Azzez on the thoughts of Blues’ fans on social media.

Here’s some of the comments we’ve picked out...

@gingerboyo: Don’t think I’ve ever been so excited in my life to see a back four.

4-2-3-1 makes much more sense with the players available, now to see if they can put in a performance #pompey

@DJKirby14: Thank god he’s dropped Tunni, maybe we’ll see a better Williams in his natural position.

Any chance we’ll see Azeez or Thompson get some game time today, who knows!

@TheChief657: We could have made 9 or 10 changes after Tuesdays debacle, not sure 2 is enough.

Azeez & Jacobs must wonder how bad it has to get before they get a start.

@mark11s: This notion that Azeez shouldn't play in tough circumstances is absolute nonsense.

If you are good enough you are old enough. #Pompey

@cntrlrem: need more than two to fix the mess we’ve made

@archiemcgreal: Tunnicliffe has hardly set the world a light after the first 3 games.

Williams in midfield allows Morrell to move a bit further up.

@PompeyHazza9: Yes good line up that’s more like it.

@Real_Dan_Horton: You have to wonder what Louis Thompson has to do to get a start.

Has impressed whenever given the opportunity.

Williams massively out of form, would have switched the 2.

@PLMDave: How can he leave Bazunu in goal after Tuesday?