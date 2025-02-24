Pompey were dealt more worrying injury news on Saturday following the visit of QPR to Fratton Park.

Four players had the Blues’ coaching staff and fans alike looking nervously on as they emerged from the field of battle with more than subtle reminders they were in a scrap to help secure Championship survival.

Rob Atkinson was withdrawn midway through the first half with a calf issue, both Isaac Hayden and Zak Swanson (hamstring) were withdrawn early in the second half as precautions, while centre-back Hayden Matthews was forced to play the dying minutes of the game as a makeshift centre-forward following a heavy challenge and with the hosts using up all their substitutions.

Afterwards, head coach John Mousinho admitted the knocks suffered by Atkinson and Matthews were the ones that concern him most - especially as Pompey’s record at keeping centre-backs fit this season leaves a lot to be desired. Indeed, with the duo joining Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowat on the injured list until a new update is provided, the Blues could potentially head to Luton’s Kenilworth Road this Saturday with just Regan Poole and Ryley Towler as their only specialist centre-backs, with midfielder Marlon Park once again available as cover.

Coupled with the recent injury blows dealt by Callum Lang’s absence for the rest of the season, Freddie Potts’ ongoing unavailability and concerns again for Mark O’Mahony - plus the already confirmed absences of Jordan Williams, Paddy Lane and Jacob Farrell - injuries are starting to mount up again for the Blues at a crucial stage of the season.

Luckily, three wins on the trot alongside some eye-catching home form over recent months have provided 17th-placed Pompey with a nine-point cushion between them and the relegation zone.

But how does their current injury concerns rank against their Championship rivals with just over a quarter of the season left to play? Here’s what we discovered thanks to besoccer.com.

Championship injuries - who’s out and what’s the problem

Blackburn Rovers - 5

Owen Beck (muscle injury), Danny Batth (muscle injury), Sondre Tronstad (hamstring), Harry Pickering (knee), Scott Wharton (knee).

Bristol City - 3

Ross McCrorie (hamstring), Luke McNally (leg injury), Ayman Abenarous (hamstring).

Burnley - 2

Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Aaron Ramsey (cruciate ligament).

Cardiff City - 5

Joel Bagan (leg injury), Jesper Daland (calf), Alex Robertson (hamstring), Ollie Tanner (broken foot), David Turnbill (muscle injury).

Coventry - 1

Haji Wright (knock).

Derby County - 5

Callum Elder (groin), Corey Blackett-Taylor (hamstring), Dajuane Brown (hamstring), Kane Wilson (hamstring), Curtis Nelson (knee).

Hull - 6

Louie Barry (cruciate ligament), Charlie Hughes (knock), Kasey Palmer (ankle), Dogukan Sinik (leg injury), Mohamed Belloumi (cruciate ligament), Liam Millar (knee).

Hull City forward Louie Barry | Getty Images

Leeds United - 1

Patrick Bamford (hamstring).

Luton Town - 6

Kal Naismith (hamstring), Mark McGuinness (knee), Tahith Chong (hamtring), Tom Lockyer (ankle), Teden Mengi (goin), Reece Burke (hip).

Middlesbrough - 8

Semy Dieng (Achilles), Ben Doak (thigh), Riley McGree, S Brynn (strain), Jonny Howson (calf), Darragh Lenihan (ankle), Tommy Smith (Achilles), Alex Bangura (Achilles).

Millwall - 3

Ryan Leonard (strain), Callum Scanlon (hamstring), Macca (knee).

Norwich - 5

Kenny McLean (muscle injury), Emiliano Marcondes (hip), Amankwah Forson (leg injury), Liam Gibbs hamstring), Gabe Forsyth (knee).

Oxford United - 5

Greg Leigh (muscle injury), Tom Bradshaw (MCL), Elliott Moore (groin), Max Woltman (leg injury), Ben Nelson (hip).

Plymouth Argyle - 3

Ryan Hardie (back), Brendan Galloway (hip), Joe Edwards (hamstring).

Pompey - 10

Rob Atkinson (calf), Callum Lang (hamstring), Conor Shaughnessy (hamstring), Freddie Potts (calf), Zak Swanson (hamstring), Isaac Hayden (knock), Mark O’Mahony (groin), Jordan Williams (hamstring), Paddy Lane (knee), Jacob Farrell (leg injury), Ibane Bowatt (knee).

Pompey forward Callum Lang is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Preston North End - 4

Duane Holmes (broken leg), Jack Whatmough (calf), Jordan Story (leg injury), Ben Whiteman (ankle).

QPR - 3

Jake Clarke-Salter (hip), Lucas Andersen (calf), Zan Celar (knock).

Sheffield United - 4

Kieffer Moore (hernia), Jamie Shackelton (foot), Ollie Arblaster (knee), Sai Sachdev (broken leg).

Sheffield Wednesday - 4

Di’Shon Bernard (knee), Anthony Musaba (muscle), Dominic Iorfa (hamstring), Akin Famewo (muscle injury).

Stoke - 3

Lynden Gooch (leg injury), Sol Sidibe (muscle injury), Eric Bocat (calf).

Sunderland - 6

Enzo Le Fee (hamstring), Dan Ballard (hamstring), Jayden Danns (back), Aji Alese (broken leg), Tom Watson (knee), Niall Huggins (groin).

Swansea - 2

Joe Allen (ankle), K Pederson (hamstring).

Watford - 4

Kwadwo Baah (thigh), Daniel Bachmann (ankle), Pierre Dwomoh (thigh), Caleb Wiley (dislocated shoulder).

West Brom - 3

Semi Ajayi (muscle injury), Jed Wallace (calf), Josh Maja (calf).

