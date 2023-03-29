News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth's fantastic average home attendance would compare in the Championship to Sunderland, Sheffield United, Millwall & Co: gallery

Pompey’s numbers at Fratton Park have significantly increased this season.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST

That’s after work on the North stand and South stand was completed prior to the campaign, while only one section of the Milton End has been under construction during the term.

Indeed, this has left Pompey with an average attendance of 18,099 to date, which is the fifth highest in League One.

But where would those numbers see Pompey sit in the Championship?

Well, we’ve used figures from FootballWebPages to discover how the Blues’ impressive average attendance at home this term ranks in English football’s second tier.

How Pompey's average attendance at Fratton Park this season compares to Championship numbers.

1. Pompey's average attendance at Fratton Park.

How Pompey's average attendance at Fratton Park this season compares to Championship numbers. Photo: Graham Hunt

Average attendance: 9,827; Capacity: 10,073.

2. Kenilworth Road - Luton

Average attendance: 9,827; Capacity: 10,073. Photo: Tony Marshall

Average attendance: 10,413; Capacity: 12,021.

3. New York Stadium - Rotherham

Average attendance: 10,413; Capacity: 12,021. Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Average attendance: 11,997; Capacity: 25,133.

4. DW Stadium - Wigan

Average attendance: 11,997; Capacity: 25,133. Photo: Jan Kruger

