How Portsmouth's fantastic average home attendance would compare in the Championship to Sunderland, Sheffield United, Millwall & Co: gallery
Pompey’s numbers at Fratton Park have significantly increased this season.
That’s after work on the North stand and South stand was completed prior to the campaign, while only one section of the Milton End has been under construction during the term.
Indeed, this has left Pompey with an average attendance of 18,099 to date, which is the fifth highest in League One.
But where would those numbers see Pompey sit in the Championship?
Well, we’ve used figures from FootballWebPages to discover how the Blues’ impressive average attendance at home this term ranks in English football’s second tier.