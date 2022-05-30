1. Simon Eastwood - 2012

In a summer of uncertainty, Michael Appleton was unable to complete his first signing until August 16, with goalkeeper Simon Eastwood the first through the door. The stopper was joined by nine others who signed on the same day, with Mustapha Dumbuya, Jon Harley, Kieran Djilali, Brian Howard, Lee Williamson, Jack Compton, Izale McLeod, Luke Rodgers, Liam Walker all arriving. Eastwood departed the following summer, joining Blackburn as a free agent after he failed to negotiate fresh terms with the Blues.

Photo: Allan Hutchings