That hasn’t stopped the Blues from announcing News/Sports Mail player of the season Sean Raggett as the latest player to commit their future to the club.
But the Fratton faithful believe more needs to be done in order to strengthen ahead of next term.
History shows Pompey usually complete their first acquisition between May and June.
Yet, with the club sticking by that June 10 date for transfers to be registered, there should be no reason to panic amongst the Blue Army...
We’ve taken a look at each of the Fratton Park outfit’s first summer signings from the past 10 years to see how they compare.
1. Simon Eastwood - 2012
In a summer of uncertainty, Michael Appleton was unable to complete his first signing until August 16, with goalkeeper Simon Eastwood the first through the door. The stopper was joined by nine others who signed on the same day, with Mustapha Dumbuya, Jon Harley, Kieran Djilali, Brian Howard, Lee Williamson, Jack Compton, Izale McLeod, Luke Rodgers, Liam Walker all arriving. Eastwood departed the following summer, joining Blackburn as a free agent after he failed to negotiate fresh terms with the Blues.
2. Patrick Agyemang - 2013
Agyemang initially joined the Blues on loan on deadline day in January 2013 but penned a permanent deal later on that year on May 8. The striker netted in Pompey's first League Two game against Oxford United and scored eight times in his two-and-a-half year stay on the south coast. The 41-year-old was released in 2015 and had brief spells at Baffins Milton Rovers and Cray Valley Paper Mills.
3. Danny Hollands - 2014
The midfielder arrived on a permanent basis on May 22 2014, after he scored five times in seven outings during his two month loan at the back end of the 2013-14 campaign. Hollands amassed 87 appearances after his switch was confirmed and played a key role in both Andy Awford and Paul Cook’s squads. The 36-year-old departed Fratton Park in August 2016 for free, joining Crewe before a move to non-league Eastleigh a year later.
4. Kyle Bennett - 2015
Bennett became Paul Cook’s first signing at Fratton Park, joining as a free agent on May 21 2015. The winger made a total of 117 appearances for the Blues, while registering 13 goals. The 31-year-old got off to the perfect start, netting twice in the opening day victory over Dagenham at Fratton Park. Bennett departed the south coast in January 2018, joining Bristol Rovers on a free deal.
