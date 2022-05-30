And The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season is adamant the decision was ‘straightforward’ as he eyes achieving his Blues promotion ambition.

Raggett rejected interest from other clubs to last week agree a two-year deal, thereby becoming the first of Pompey's four out-of-contract players to extend their stay.

It’s a massive boost for Danny Cowley to secure his defensive linchpin so early in the close season, allowing him to focus on strengthening elsewhere within his squad.

And for the Fratton faithful, it represents the rarity of a player of the season eager to remain at Fratton Park.

Raggett told The News: ‘When I first came here, I wanted to get promoted with Pompey, that was the aim.

‘We haven’t managed to do that yet. If I had left without being able to win promotion I would look back when I’ve finished playing and see it as a big failure in my career.

‘Playing in front of a full Fratton Park every week was another big pull, you don’t get that sort of atmosphere at a lot of clubs.

Sean Raggett has pledged his future to Pompey after signing a two-year deal. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘In the end, it was fairly straightforward. Obviously they were letting my contract go down until the end of the season, so naturally you will assess your options at that time.

‘Had I been offered a deal earlier in the season, it would have been an easy decision to sign.

‘As it was, it was left late, I assessed my options while on holiday and came to the conclusion I wanted to reach that goal I set when I first signed on loan here.

‘There was a bit of interest, but I had made up my mind that I wanted to stay

‘Don’t get me wrong, I had a good think, I didn’t rush anything, but unless there was anything major to jump out at me, it was decided.

‘I want to look back on my time here and see it as successful. The other interest, while it makes you think, didn’t really come into it, fairly quickly I had made up my mind what I wanted to do.

‘And I’ve got it in my head that I want to get promoted with Pompey.’

Raggett has spent three seasons with the Blues since his initial loan arrival from Norwich in the summer of 2019.

He has gone on to make 142 appearances and score 13 goals, while scooped nine player of the season awards for 2021-22.

And he was so eager to remain at Pompey, he revealed he signed his deal while on holiday in the Dominican Republic.

The 29-year-old added: ‘There's no point dragging anything out, get the deal done and then you can focus on enjoying the rest of your off-season and getting fit and ready to start pre-season.

‘The club sent me the contract electronically to sign on the second to last day of my holiday, which I did. There seemed little point in waiting.’

