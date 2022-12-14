Fratton Park is renowned for being one of the toughest places to visit in League One.

Danny Cowley’s men remain unbeaten on home soil this term, with their last defeat at PO4 coming to Charlton in January.

After work on the ground was completed before the campaign started, the club were able to reach attendances not seen since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

That was made evident as the Blues recorded their highest figures against Plymouth in September as 19,009 fans packed into Fratton Park.

With redevelopment under way on the Milton End, the capacity of Pompey’s home has been slightly impacted in recent weeks.

But how do their attendances compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve taken a look at FootballWebPages to discover which side has the best average figures across the third-tier this season

Here’s what we found.

1. New Lawn - Forest Green Average attendance: 3,088; Capacity: Capacity: 5,137.

2. Wham Stadium - Accrington Average attendance: 3,201; Capacity: 5,450.

3. Pirelli Stadium - Burton Average attendance: 3,278; Capacity: 6,912.

4. Highbury Stadium - Fleetwood Average attendance: 3,378; Capacity: 5,327.