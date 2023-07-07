News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth’s impressive season ticket sales compares to League One rivals Derby, Charlton, Bolton & Co ahead of new season: in pictures

Excitement is growing amongst the Fratton faithful ahead of the new League One season.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

Nine new faces have been added to John Mousinho’s squad in the early weeks of the window, and many believe it’ll be seventh time lucky in finally reaching the Championship.

This has prompted a large uptake in the number of season tickets this summer, with the Blues revealing last week that more than 14,000 had been sold.

That leaves just 500 tickets before it reaches the cap - but it’s certain that number has reduced since!

Pompey aren’t the only sides to disclose their figures, with a host of their League One rivals following suit.

But how do they compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at the latest numbers released by the third-tier clubs who regularly update supporters of their season ticket sales to see where the Blues rank.

NOTE: Although Peterborough and Wycombe have sold 1,700 and 2,000 tickets respectively, they haven’t been included in the list due to their most recent figures being released in April.

How Pompey's season ticket sales compare to League One rivals.

1. Season ticket sales

How Pompey's season ticket sales compare to League One rivals. Photo: Jason Brown

Season tickets sold: 1,000 (as of June 25).

2. Stevenage

Season tickets sold: 1,000 (as of June 25). Photo: Jacques Feeney

Season tickets sold: 2,796 (as of July 5).

3. Carlisle

Season tickets sold: 2,796 (as of July 5). Photo: Stu Forster

Season tickets sold: 3,333 (as of July 7).

4. Exeter

Season tickets sold: 3,333 (as of July 7). Photo: Pete Norton

