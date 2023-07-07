Excitement is growing amongst the Fratton faithful ahead of the new League One season.

Nine new faces have been added to John Mousinho’s squad in the early weeks of the window, and many believe it’ll be seventh time lucky in finally reaching the Championship.

This has prompted a large uptake in the number of season tickets this summer, with the Blues revealing last week that more than 14,000 had been sold.

That leaves just 500 tickets before it reaches the cap - but it’s certain that number has reduced since!

Pompey aren’t the only sides to disclose their figures, with a host of their League One rivals following suit.

But how do they compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at the latest numbers released by the third-tier clubs who regularly update supporters of their season ticket sales to see where the Blues rank.

NOTE: Although Peterborough and Wycombe have sold 1,700 and 2,000 tickets respectively, they haven’t been included in the list due to their most recent figures being released in April.

1 . Season ticket sales How Pompey's season ticket sales compare to League One rivals. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage Season tickets sold: 1,000 (as of June 25). Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3 . Carlisle Season tickets sold: 2,796 (as of July 5). Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Exeter Season tickets sold: 3,333 (as of July 7). Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales