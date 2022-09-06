Saturday’s 2-1 win over Peterborough saw Danny Cowley’s new-look squad continue their unbeaten run to the league season, winning five of their opening seven games.

Indeed, this has seen the Blues tipped for promotion to the Championship in May as they continue to set the pace at the top alongside Ipswich.

But how does Pompey’s start to the league season compare with teams across the EFL and the Premier League?

Football League Power Rankings have updated their top 20 highest performing teams following the latest rounds of fixtures.

The overall score is calculated based on the match result, strength of opposition, win/loss margin, league position differential, away wins and clean sheets.

This has seen the Blues given a current number of 618.94.

Here’s how that score compares with sides across the top four leagues of English football.

1. Northampton - 20th Played: 7; Won: 4; Drew: 2; Lost: 1; Goal difference: 4; Power ranking score: 478.29. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Burnley - 19th Played: 8; Won: 3; Drew: 4; Lost: 1; Goal difference: 6; Power ranking score: 487.49. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3. Manchester United - 18th Played: 6; Won: 4; Drew: 0; Lost: 2; Goal difference: 0; Power ranking score: 491.47. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Peterborough - 17th Played: 7; Won: 4; Drew: 0; Lost: 3; Goal difference: 6; Power ranking score: 494.87. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales