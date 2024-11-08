Portsmouth return to Fratton Park this weekend to play host to Preston North End in what promises to be a crucial clash in the battle for Championship survival. Heading into the game Portsmouth find themselves bottom of the table and six points adrift of Preston who sit narrowly above the relegation places on goal difference.
Last season’s League One champions steamrolled the division by picking up a league best 50 home points throughout the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign. But this season Fratton Park has been anything but a fortress despite the loyal backing of the team’s incredible supporters, who are yet to see the team win in any of their opening six home matches.
Portsmouth fans have to back to a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in April 2012 for their last Championship home win and will hope to end their long winless run over the weekend. Typically, a strong home record can hold the key for any newly-promoted side targeting survival. With that in mind we take a look at how Portsmouth’s home attendances stack up against the rest of their Championship rivals.