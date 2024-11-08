Portsmouth return to Fratton Park this weekend to play host to Preston North End in what promises to be a crucial clash in the battle for Championship survival. Heading into the game Portsmouth find themselves bottom of the table and six points adrift of Preston who sit narrowly above the relegation places on goal difference.

Last season’s League One champions steamrolled the division by picking up a league best 50 home points throughout the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign. But this season Fratton Park has been anything but a fortress despite the loyal backing of the team’s incredible supporters, who are yet to see the team win in any of their opening six home matches.