The Blues haven’t featured in the league since the 2-0 victory against Morecambe on December 11 due to the disease causing havoc among the squad.

And with Danny Cowley’s side out-of-action again today, there was an opportunity for their counterparts to steal some ground in the race for the top-six.

A chance somewhat taken by MK Dons, who have leapfrogged the Fratton Park outfit into eighth place after battling back against Lincoln City.

The Dons found themselves 2-0 down inside eight minutes at Sincil Bank, with a Warren O’Hara own goal and a strike from former Pompey man Chris Maguire handing the Imps a grip on proceedings.

However, Liam Manning’s side weren’t to be deterred and Scott Twine halved the deficit on the hour mark, before Matt O’Riley levelled with 15 minutes remaining.

Then summer Pompey target Twine added to his burgeoning reputation by grabbing the game’s decisive goal at the death.

Elsewhere, Plymouth Argyle extended the gap between themselves and their opponents in three days time to seven points, with victory at Cheltenham Town.

Scott Twine bagged two goals for MK Dons today

In an evenly-contested first half, the visitors broke the deadlock on the cusp of half-time through Panutche Camara.

It was the midfielder’s fourth goal of the season so far, and helped the Pilgrims to three points before Jordan Garrick made sure of the spoils with his goal 15 minutes from time.

Steven Schumacher’s side are now fourth in the league table after back-to-back successes.

And the most surprising result of the afternoon came at the Crown Ground where Accrington ended Rotherham’s formidable form with a 1-0 victory.

Although Pompey drop down a place in the league table, the gap between them and the top-six remains three points as Oxford United’s match with the Blues was, of course, postponed.

Other results included: Fleetwood 0-3 Shrewsbury.