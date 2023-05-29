How Portsmouth’s £11m record purchase compares to Derby, Reading, Charlton & Co’s most expensive signings: in pictures
The signing of Peter Crouch in 2008 is Pompey’s highest paid fee for a player.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 09:06 BST
The £11m signing from Liverpool proved his worth in his second spell at the club, netting 11 goals in 38 outings in the Premier League.
He would go on to join Spurs in July 2009 - reuniting with former Blues boss Harry Redknapp at White Hart Lane.
But how does the Blues’ record purchase compare?
We’ve taken a look at the most expensive signings made by each League One club to see where Crouch and Pompey’s figure ranks.
Here’s what we found.
