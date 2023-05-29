News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

How Portsmouth’s £11m record purchase compares to Derby, Reading, Charlton & Co’s most expensive signings: in pictures

The signing of Peter Crouch in 2008 is Pompey’s highest paid fee for a player.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 09:06 BST

The £11m signing from Liverpool proved his worth in his second spell at the club, netting 11 goals in 38 outings in the Premier League.

He would go on to join Spurs in July 2009 - reuniting with former Blues boss Harry Redknapp at White Hart Lane.

But how does the Blues’ record purchase compare?

We’ve taken a look at the most expensive signings made by each League One club to see where Crouch and Pompey’s figure ranks.

Here’s what we found.

Every League One clubs most expensive signings.

1. Most expensive signings

Every League One clubs most expensive signings. Photo: Christopher Lee

Photo Sales
Estimated fee: £50,000; Moved from: Aldershot; Year: 2012.

2. Cheltenham - Jermaine McGlashan

Estimated fee: £50,000; Moved from: Aldershot; Year: 2012. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Estimated fee: £100,000; Moved from: Aberdeen; Year: 2017.

3. Exeter - Jayden Stockley

Estimated fee: £100,000; Moved from: Aberdeen; Year: 2017. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Estimated fee: £100,000; Moved from: Plymouth; Year: 2007.

4. Stevenage - Scott Laird

Estimated fee: £100,000; Moved from: Plymouth; Year: 2007. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Peter CrouchPortsmouthDerbyReadingPompeyHarry RedknappPremier LeagueLiverpoolBlues