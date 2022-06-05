To watch Danny Cowley’s side at home next term, an average adult season ticket will cost £439, while supporters who purchase their’s before July 8 will pay the early bird price at £389.

But how do those fares compare against the rest of League One?

We’ve taken a look at the average cost of every adult and junior season ticket in the division, ranking them from cheapest to most expensive based on their normal adult prices.

Here’s where Pompey rank.

Note: Derby, Fleetwood and Exeter are yet to release their prices so haven’t been included in the list.

1. Accrington Stanley Adult: £219 (early bird), £264.50 (normal); Young adult/junior: £79 (early bird), £99 (normal).

2. Morecambe Adult: £300 (normal); Young adult/junior: £70 (normal).

3. Ipswich Town Adult: £324 (normal); Young adult/junior: £92 (normal).

4. Bolton Wanderers Adult: £379 (normal); Young adult/junior: £99 (normal).