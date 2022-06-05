How Pompey's season ticket prices compare to their League One rivals.

How Portsmouth’s season ticket prices compare to Ipswich, Peterborough, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday & Co

Pompey recently revealed their 2022-23 season ticket prices would remain frozen.

By Pepe Lacey
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 7:17 am

With Covid restrictions now over, the Blues have retained the 2019-20 prices, which came as positive news among the Fratton faithful.

To watch Danny Cowley’s side at home next term, an average adult season ticket will cost £439, while supporters who purchase their’s before July 8 will pay the early bird price at £389.

But how do those fares compare against the rest of League One?

We’ve taken a look at the average cost of every adult and junior season ticket in the division, ranking them from cheapest to most expensive based on their normal adult prices.

Here’s where Pompey rank.

Note: Derby, Fleetwood and Exeter are yet to release their prices so haven’t been included in the list.

1. Accrington Stanley

Adult: £219 (early bird), £264.50 (normal); Young adult/junior: £79 (early bird), £99 (normal).

2. Morecambe

Adult: £300 (normal); Young adult/junior: £70 (normal).

3. Ipswich Town

Adult: £324 (normal); Young adult/junior: £92 (normal).

4. Bolton Wanderers

Adult: £379 (normal); Young adult/junior: £99 (normal).

