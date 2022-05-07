Pompey announced on Friday that costs of the tickets had returned to the 2019/20 values, the last time a full 23 match campaign was available to supporters.

The Blues have stated that energy fees and the general cost of living was to blame for the surprise news.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now with the guarantee that a full season will be played in front of the Fratton faithful, Pompey have decided to reward their fans by keeping prices low - something that has gone down well among the majority of Blues fans.

This means that a standard adult ticket will remain at £439 or £389 if purchased as part of the early bird scheme, while senior tickets (65+) will be priced at £335 or £295 (early bird) and juniors will be able to purchase them for £115 or £90 (early bird).

Following the announcement, the Blue Army took to social media to express their opinions.

Here are the best of the reactions from Twitter.

Pompey fans have been reacting to the season ticket price freeze.

@PompeyTwiter: Well done Pompey, great gesture.

@AndyFord33107: Fair play to the club. Things will be difficult financially for a lot of people next year and the club would have faced a lot of criticism had they increased prices so credit where credit is due.

@JSweetman92: Didn't expect that. Fully expected a rise.

Fair play.

@sharwood70: Freezing prices are not going to make me renew I’m afraid, there has to be a radical improvement in the playing staff, that said well done the club.

@CheeesyChips: Still under £17 a game to see us win the league with 100 points next season… Bargain!

@GBerry1984: Absolutely fair play to the club for this. Bravo.

@peadubya66: I thought that the Visa Season Cards issued last year were not to include seat details so they could be used for future seasons?

What happened to being able to use the Visa card in the Club Store to get loyalty points etc?

Never happened with no explanation.

@PompeyPedro: Can’t knock that to be fair.

@willrowactor: Roll on 27th May 2022.