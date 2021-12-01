Pompey are on a run of four successive wins in League One, while also extending their league unbeaten run to seven games with a win over Gillingham on Saturday.

However, there was a shock as some of the Blues’ promotion-chasing rivals slumped down the form table.

We take a look at which teams are in and out of form, based on the last six League One games.

1. Fleetwood Town - 2 points The Cod Army are in the worst form having just picked up two points from the last six games and have recently sacked Simon Grayson. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rover - 2 points Rovers have failed to win any of their last six games having picked up three points and sit in the League One dropzone. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com) Photo: Daniel Chesterton Photo Sales

3. Gillingham - 3 points Steve Evans' side have also picked up three pints from their last six games, most recently losing to Pompey on the weekend. (Photo by Jason Brown) Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4. Crewe Alexandra - 4 points Crewe sit bottom of League One and have only picked up four points from their recent fixtures. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images) Photo: James Chance Photo Sales