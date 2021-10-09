During the transfer window, Danny Cowley had a rebuilding job on his hands as he set to work reshaping the Blues to his liking.
A total of 14 new faces arrived on the south coast with the task of keeping Pompey in the promotion equation.
Since then, Pompey have played 10 league matches with each summer signing achieving varying levels of success.
On the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Portsmouth News’ Pepe Lacey and Sam Cox sat down to discuss how the Blues’ new contingent have performed so far.
They’ve ranked each player out of 10.
2. Jayden Reid: 4
Jayden Reid: 4
'It's impossible to judge Reid after he unfortunately ruptured the cruciate ligament in his left knee during preseason, but I was looking forward to him breaking into the team this season. Off the back of the glimpses we saw in preseason, he looked like he was going to become a viable asset as the season progressed. 'You can't help but feel sorry for him, but I'm sure he'll come back with a bigger point to prove from injury.'
3. Liam Vincent: 5
Liam Vincent: 5
'Although Vincent is yet to make his senior bow for the club, I think he'll definitely be on the mind of Danny Cowley. He has the physique of a modern day full-back, and I think by the turn of the year, he'll be a viable option for the wing-back position and will give Lee Brown some much needed competition.'
4. Miguel Azeez: 5
'We've only seen him play for 60 minutes, and unfortunately he left a lot to be desired throughout that hour. However, we need to remember he is still finding his feet in the professional game as this is his first full season in senior football.
'I like what he brings as a box-to-box midfielder but, for me, he's another player not suited to being an out-and-out "number 10"'
'There's certainly more to come from Azeez, and i believe he's determined to show it.'
