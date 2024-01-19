The January transfer window is a stressful - and exciting - time for football fans. Clubs across the country are looking to improve their squad, with their respective supporters waiting feverishly - let's kick back and look at how Pompey's January window looks in the virtual world.

Thanks to Football Manager 2024, we've been able to simulate three transfer windows - the summer windows of 2023 and 2024 and the January 2024 window - and report the results. In the simulation, Pompey let go of a couple of stars - bringing an extra seven to Fratton Park along the way. Let's take a look at who they snapped up on FM24 - would you be happy with this?