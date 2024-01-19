News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth's transfers could look by next summer - according to Football Manager 2024

Let's take a look at a simulation of Pompey's past two transfer windows on Football Manager 2024.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 19th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT

The January transfer window is a stressful - and exciting - time for football fans. Clubs across the country are looking to improve their squad, with their respective supporters waiting feverishly - let's kick back and look at how Pompey's January window looks in the virtual world.

Thanks to Football Manager 2024, we've been able to simulate three transfer windows - the summer windows of 2023 and 2024 and the January 2024 window - and report the results. In the simulation, Pompey let go of a couple of stars - bringing an extra seven to Fratton Park along the way. Let's take a look at who they snapped up on FM24 - would you be happy with this?

Ovie Ejeheri was signed on loan from Arsenal and is current serving as Pompey's first choice 'keeper.

1. IN: Ovie Ejeheri

Ovie Ejeheri was signed on loan from Arsenal and is current serving as Pompey's first choice 'keeper.

Liam Cullen signed on a loan deal from Swansea City in January - he has made four appearances so far, scoring one goal.

2. IN: Liam Cullen

Liam Cullen signed on a loan deal from Swansea City in January - he has made four appearances so far, scoring one goal. Photo: Cameron Howard

Spurs youngster Dante Cassanova was snapped up in January on loan to provide depth.

3. IN: Dante Cassanova

Spurs youngster Dante Cassanova was snapped up in January on loan to provide depth.

Elliot Hewitt was snapped up from Mansfield for £120,000, after the Stags failed to gain promotion back to League One.

4. IN: Elliot Hewitt

Elliot Hewitt was snapped up from Mansfield for £120,000, after the Stags failed to gain promotion back to League One.

