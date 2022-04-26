And the Owls have revealed Saturday’s season finale against the Blues is more or less sold out for supporters - with only restricted or single seats now available for home fans to purchase.

The match – which could determined whether Darren Moore’s side reach the play-offs – is now set to smash Wednesday’s highest home attendance of the season, with 26,418 descending on Hillsborough for the 2-0 defeat to Rotherham in February.

The ground’s capacity currently sits at 34,835.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing their part in that attendance figure will be Pompey fans, of course.

Blues supporters quickly snapped up an initial allocation of 2,000 tickets for the game.

However, they’ve since been handed an extra 1,000 seats, which will represent the Fratton Park outfit’s highest away attendance of the season if they are all sold.

Indeed, it would surpass the 2,920 that made the trip to MK Dons as well as the 2,995 that travelled to Charlton this term.

Sheffield Wednesday have revealed Saturday's season finale against Pompey is sold out.

This once again proves Pompey fans’ unwavering loyal support, with nothing riding on the game for Danny Cowley’s side, while early starts are guaranteed given the 12.30pm kick-off.

The Blues have laid on two extra coaches for those fans making the trip.