How resurgent Portsmouth are leaving likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in their wake

In fact, only Liverpool are on a better league run than Danny Cowley’s men in England’s top four divisions at present.

Jurgen Klopp’s men can boast of a perfect Premier League record over the past six games, as they close the gap on leaders Manchester City to six points with a game in hand.

That form leaves the Reds in front of Newcastle, City, Arsenal and Chelsea in the table.

Beyond Liverpool, however, it’s Pompey who have performed best in the English game over the same period.

A run of six wins from seven and 19 points from a possible 21, has renewed hopes of Cowley’s side making a late run into play-off contention.

Over the six-game period most commonly used to show current form, that translates into 16 points from a possible 18.

In League One, only MK Dons have matched that points return - but with Pompey having a goal difference of 12 over that time to MK’s eight, they top the League One table.

Pompey are the form team in England behind Liverpool. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

In the Championship, Fulham, Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Luton all find themselves on decent runs, but it’s Millwall who top the form table.

Gary Rowett’s men have also accumulated 16 points but can’t match Pompey’s goal difference - with theirs six over that time.

Bristol Rovers are the form side in League Two at present.

Joey Barton’s men have collected 13 points from six along with Exeter and Hartlepool, but have a superior goal difference of seven to their rivals.

Taking the form table over eight matches, MK Dons lead the way in League One (20 points) with Pompey second (19 points).

Over 10 games the Blues fall to seventh (19 points) and ninth over 12 fixtures (20 points), with that period factoring in their poor form at the start of 2022.

