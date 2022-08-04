1. Gavin Bazunu

Since Bazunu's £15m switch to Southampton, the Republic of Ireland international has shipped just two goals in three outings against RB Leipzig, Watford and Villarreal in pre-season. Ralph Hasenhuttl is yet to decide his number one ahead of this weekend’s opening round of Premier League fixtures with both the 20-year-old and Alex McCarthy in contention. Bazunu’s attempts at becoming a first-choice keeper could be given a boost with McCarthy one of Leicester’s top targets after Kasper Schmeichel departed the King Power.

Photo: Jason Brown