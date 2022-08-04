Although five of whom returned to their parent clubs after their stays came to an end, nine others ventured for new beginnings elsewhere.
Academy stars Alfie Bridgman and Toby Steward have recently joined Bognor on a temporary basis, while all the other names would make permanent moves away from PO4.
But how have the 14 players who departed Fratton Park this summer got on since their time with the Blues came to a close?
We’ve taken a look at those names and have started at their new homes.
1. Gavin Bazunu
Since Bazunu's £15m switch to Southampton, the Republic of Ireland international has shipped just two goals in three outings against RB Leipzig, Watford and Villarreal in pre-season. Ralph Hasenhuttl is yet to decide his number one ahead of this weekend’s opening round of Premier League fixtures with both the 20-year-old and Alex McCarthy in contention. Bazunu’s attempts at becoming a first-choice keeper could be given a boost with McCarthy one of Leicester’s top targets after Kasper Schmeichel departed the King Power.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Hayden Carter
Following Darragh Lenihan departure from Ewood Park at the start of the summer, the 22-year-old became a regular in Blackburn’s backline. Despite a strong summer, Carter missed Rovers’ opening day victory against QPR with a hamstring injury and is set to be sidelined for more than a month. Jon Dahl Tomasson is keen to strengthen at centre-back which could see Carter potentially missing out on a regular place after his injury.
Photo: Graham Hunt
3. Mahlon Romeo
Romeo made the switch to Cardiff in June, joining from Millwall for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old featured in four of the Bluebirds five pre-season outings as he looked to establish himself as first choice right-back. Indeed, the Antigua and Barbuda international played the full 90 minutes in City’s 1-0 victory in their season opener against Norwich.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Callum Johnson
The right-back signed for Ross County mid-way through July, joining former Pompey team-mate Jordy Hiwula with Scottish side. The 24-year-old was an unused sub in the Staggies' first League Cup outing against Dunfermline three days after he arrived. Since then, the right-back has featured in all three competitive games, while also making his Scottish Premiership debut against Hearts on Saturday.
Photo: Nigel Keene