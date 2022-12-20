The January transfer window is fast approaching and Danny Cowley will not be keen to lose any of his major assets next month.

However, the head coach has previously claimed one or two faces will have to depart Fratton Park in order to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

Exciting prospect Jay Mingi was credited with interest from West Brom, Birmingham and Huddersfield on Monday, while Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe’s future also looks uncertain.

But how much is each member of the Blues’ squad worth?

We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt’s estimated market values for every contracted member of Cowley’s outfit to see how each one is priced.

Here’s what we found.

NOTE: Loan players haven’t been included along with Tom Lowery, who’s estimated market value has not been published by Transfermarkt.

1. Harry Jewitt-White Position: Midfield; Estimated market value: £43,758. Photo: Rogan Photo Sales

2. Jay Mingi Position: Midfield; Estimated market value: £87,517. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3. Jayden Reid Position: Midfield; Estimated market value: £87,517. Photo: Rogan Photo Sales

4. Zak Swanson Position: Right-back; Estimated market value: £131,276. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales