News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
How the estimated market values of Pompey's players compare ahead of January window.

How the estimated market values of every contracted Portsmouth asset compares ahead of the January window - in pictures

The January transfer window is fast approaching and Danny Cowley will not be keen to lose any of his major assets next month.

By Pepe Lacey
11 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 1:07pm

However, the head coach has previously claimed one or two faces will have to depart Fratton Park in order to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

Exciting prospect Jay Mingi was credited with interest from West Brom, Birmingham and Huddersfield on Monday, while Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe’s future also looks uncertain.

But how much is each member of the Blues’ squad worth?

We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt’s estimated market values for every contracted member of Cowley’s outfit to see how each one is priced.

Here’s what we found.

NOTE: Loan players haven’t been included along with Tom Lowery, who’s estimated market value has not been published by Transfermarkt.

1. Harry Jewitt-White

Position: Midfield; Estimated market value: £43,758.

Photo: Rogan

Photo Sales

2. Jay Mingi

Position: Midfield; Estimated market value: £87,517.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

3. Jayden Reid

Position: Midfield; Estimated market value: £87,517.

Photo: Rogan

Photo Sales

4. Zak Swanson

Position: Right-back; Estimated market value: £131,276.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Danny CowleyPortsmouthBirminghamWest BromFratton Park