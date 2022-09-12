How the League One table would look for Portsmouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby, Charlton and Co based on results in 2022
Pompey have enjoyed a flying start to the League One campaign, with Danny Cowley’s men sat second in the table.
It’s fine form maintained from last term, which saw the Blues lose four games between February and May.
Despite that impressive spell in the second half of the campaign, the Fratton Park outfit missed out on the play-offs by 10 points, ending last season in 10th.
With 12 new summer additions, Cowley’s new-look squad have picked up where they left off and yet to taste defeat in the league after the opening seven games.
Most Popular
-
1
BREAKING: Portsmouth chief details likelihood of League One fixtures with Burton and Plymouth going ahead after weekend postponement
-
2
Latest: Portsmouth rival's owner slammed for ‘disgusting’ Queen tribute, Bristol Rovers boss reveals free agent demand and ex-Sheff Wed and Derby County striker makes return to League One side
-
3
Latest: Ipswich boss linked with Premier League managerial vacancy, Derby interim head coach to make permanent step up and promising defender rumoured with move away from Portsmouth rivals
-
4
Latest: Portsmouth rival's star delivers blunt response to events after Queen's death as Barnsley head coach reveals World Cup difficulties for summer departure
-
5
Former Portsmouth hero and ex-Bradford man reveals Fratton Park is still very much in his heart after making non-league switch
But how do the Blues’ 2022 league results over compare to their rivals?
We’ve taken a look at how the League One table would look based on results purely in the calendar year, which includes sides no longer in the division and teams who have newly arrived.
Here’s are those standings, according to Transfermarkt.
1st: Sheffield Wednesday - 61 points
Played: 20; Won: 19; Drew: 4; Lost: 7.
2nd: Bolton - 58 points
Played: 31; Won: 17; Drew: 7; Lost: 7.
3rd: MK Dons - 58 points
Played: 31; Won: 17; Drew: 7; Lost: 7.
4th: Ipswich - 55 points
Played: 29; Won: 15; Drew: 10; Lost: 4.
5th: Pompey - 54 points
Played: 31; Won: 15; Drew: 9; Lost: 7.
6th: Plymouth - 52 points
Played: 29; Won: 16; Drew: 4; Lost: 9.
7th: Wycombe - 49 points
Played: 30; Won: 13; Drew: 10 Lost: 7.
8th: Wigan - 47 points
Played: 25; Won: 13; Drew: 8; Lost: 4.
9th: Cambridge United - 45 points
Played: 30; Won: 13; Drew: 9; Lost: 11.
10th: Oxford United - 44 points
Played: 30; Won: 13; Drew: 5; Lost: 12.
11th: Rotherham - 43 points
Played: 23; Won: 13; Drew: 4; Lost: 6.
12th: Charlton - 39 points
Played: 30; Won: 11; Drew: 6; Lost: 13.
13th: Lincoln - 37 points
Played: 31; Won: 10; Drew: 7; Lost: 14.
14th: Sunderland - 35 points
Played: 22; Won: 9; Drew: 8; Lost: 5.
15th: Accrington - 34 points
Played: 29; Won: 8; Drew: 10; Lost: 11.
16th: Shrewsbury - 33 points
Played: 29; Won: 7; Drew: 12; Lost: 10.
17th: Cheltenham - 33 points
Played: 30; Won: 7; Drew: 12; Lost: 11.
18th: Fleetwood - 26 points
Played: 30; Won: 4; Drew: 14; Lost: 12.
19th: Morecambe - 26 points
Played: 30; Won: 5; Drew: 11; Lost: 14.
20th: Burton - 26 points
Played: 31; Won: 6; Drew: 8; Lost: 17.
21st: Gillingham - 23 points
Played: 24; Won: 5; Drew: 8; Lost: 11.
22nd: Doncaster - 22 points
Played: 24; Won: 6; Drew: 4; Lost: 14.
23rd: Peterborough - 12 points
Played: 7; Won: 4; Drew: 0; Lost: 3.
24th: AFC Wimbledon - 12 points
Played: 25; Won: 0; Drew: 12; Lost: 13.