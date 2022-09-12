It’s fine form maintained from last term, which saw the Blues lose four games between February and May.

Despite that impressive spell in the second half of the campaign, the Fratton Park outfit missed out on the play-offs by 10 points, ending last season in 10th.

With 12 new summer additions, Cowley’s new-look squad have picked up where they left off and yet to taste defeat in the league after the opening seven games.

But how do the Blues’ 2022 league results over compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at how the League One table would look based on results purely in the calendar year, which includes sides no longer in the division and teams who have newly arrived.

Here’s are those standings, according to Transfermarkt.

1st: Sheffield Wednesday - 61 points

Played: 20; Won: 19; Drew: 4; Lost: 7.

2nd: Bolton - 58 points

Played: 31; Won: 17; Drew: 7; Lost: 7.

3rd: MK Dons - 58 points

Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday have picked up the most League One points in 2022.

Played: 31; Won: 17; Drew: 7; Lost: 7.

4th: Ipswich - 55 points

Played: 29; Won: 15; Drew: 10; Lost: 4.

5th: Pompey - 54 points

Wigan were promoted to the Championship at the end of last season and sit eighth in the 2022 League One table.

Played: 31; Won: 15; Drew: 9; Lost: 7.

6th: Plymouth - 52 points

Played: 29; Won: 16; Drew: 4; Lost: 9.

7th: Wycombe - 49 points

Played: 30; Won: 13; Drew: 10 Lost: 7.

8th: Wigan - 47 points

Although Peterborough joined League One in the summer, they have already picked up more League One points than Crewe and AFC Wimbledon in 2022.

Played: 25; Won: 13; Drew: 8; Lost: 4.

9th: Cambridge United - 45 points

Played: 30; Won: 13; Drew: 9; Lost: 11.

10th: Oxford United - 44 points

Played: 30; Won: 13; Drew: 5; Lost: 12.

11th: Rotherham - 43 points

Played: 23; Won: 13; Drew: 4; Lost: 6.

12th: Charlton - 39 points

Played: 30; Won: 11; Drew: 6; Lost: 13.

13th: Lincoln - 37 points

Played: 31; Won: 10; Drew: 7; Lost: 14.

14th: Sunderland - 35 points

Played: 22; Won: 9; Drew: 8; Lost: 5.

15th: Accrington - 34 points

Played: 29; Won: 8; Drew: 10; Lost: 11.

16th: Shrewsbury - 33 points

Played: 29; Won: 7; Drew: 12; Lost: 10.

17th: Cheltenham - 33 points

Played: 30; Won: 7; Drew: 12; Lost: 11.

18th: Fleetwood - 26 points

Played: 30; Won: 4; Drew: 14; Lost: 12.

19th: Morecambe - 26 points

Played: 30; Won: 5; Drew: 11; Lost: 14.

20th: Burton - 26 points

Played: 31; Won: 6; Drew: 8; Lost: 17.

21st: Gillingham - 23 points

Played: 24; Won: 5; Drew: 8; Lost: 11.

22nd: Doncaster - 22 points

Played: 24; Won: 6; Drew: 4; Lost: 14.

23rd: Peterborough - 12 points

Played: 7; Won: 4; Drew: 0; Lost: 3.

24th: AFC Wimbledon - 12 points