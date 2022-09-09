This saw Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery, Coby Bishop, Michael Morrison, Josh Oluwayemi and Zak Swanson all complete permanent moves to Fratton Park during the window.

Meanwhile, the Blues boss used all five of available loan allocations with Dane Scarlett, Josh Griffiths, Joe Pigott, Owen Dale and Josh Koroma making the temporary switch to PO4.

Although 12 new faces were added to the ranks, 17 players departed ahead of last Thursday’s deadline day.

Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, George Hirst, Tyler Walker and Mahlon Romeo all returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loans, while Paul Downing, Callum Johnson, Ollie Webber, Shaun Williams were all released.

As well as those exits, Aiden O’Brien failed to renegotiate fresh terms and the duo of Marcus Harness and Alex Bass were sold to Ipswich and Sunderland respectively.

Youngsters Haji Mnoga, Alfie Bridgman, Harry Jewitt-White, Toby Stewart and Dan Gifford all departed on a temporary basis to continue their development.

But how does the latest transfer window compare to the Blues’ previous 10 summers?

We’ve taken a look at every player signed and departed from the past decade of summer windows to see how they compare.

Here’s what we found.

1. 2022 IN: Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson, Joe Rafferty, Josh Griffiths, Colby Bishop, Joe Pigott, Michael Morrison, Owen Dale, Tom Lowery, Dane Scarlett, Josh Koroma, Josh Oluwayemi. OUT: Paul Downing, Callum Johnson, Ollie Webber, Shaun Williams, Aiden O’Brien, Alex Bass, Marcus Harness, Hayden Carter, Gavin Bazunu, George Hirst, Mahlon Romeo, Tyler Walker, Dan Gifford, Haji Mnoga, Harry Jewitt-White, Alfie Bridgman, Toby Steward. Photo: Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

2. 2021 IN: Kieron Freeman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams, Gavin Bazunu, Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie, Mahlon Romeo, Jayden Reid, Louis Thompson, Joe Morrell, Miguel Azeez, Gassan Ahadme, Liam Vincent, Jay Mingi. OUT: Charlie Daniels, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough, Ryan Williams, Jordy Hiwula, Craig Macgillivray, Andy Cannon, James Bolton, Callum Johnson, Bryn Morris, Taylor Seymour, Harvey Rew, Haji Mnoga, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Lewis Ward, George Byers, Harvey White. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3. 2020 IN: Michael Jacobs, Jordy Hiwula, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Callum Johnson, Sean Raggett, Cameron Pring, Taylor Seymour. OUT: Brett Pitman, Christian Burgess, Adam May, Gareth Evans, Brandon Haunstrup, Oli Hawkins, Luke McGee, Ross McCrorie, Matt Casey, Reeco Hackett, Cameron McGeehan, Steve Seddon. Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

4. 2019 IN: John Marquis, Ellis Harrison, Marcus Harness, Ryan Williams, Paul Downing, Sean Raggett, James Bolton, Ross McCrorie. OUT: Matt Clarke, Jamal Lowe, Nathan Thompson, Dion Donihue, Louis Dennis, Adam May, Dan Smith, James Vaughan, Lloyd Isgrove, Omar Bogle, Viv Soloman-Otabor. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales