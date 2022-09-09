How Portsmouth’s impressive transfer activity compares to the previous 10 summer windows
Danny Cowley had an impressive summer in the transfer market, adding 12 new faces to his squad.
This saw Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery, Coby Bishop, Michael Morrison, Josh Oluwayemi and Zak Swanson all complete permanent moves to Fratton Park during the window.
Meanwhile, the Blues boss used all five of available loan allocations with Dane Scarlett, Josh Griffiths, Joe Pigott, Owen Dale and Josh Koroma making the temporary switch to PO4.
Although 12 new faces were added to the ranks, 17 players departed ahead of last Thursday’s deadline day.
Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, George Hirst, Tyler Walker and Mahlon Romeo all returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loans, while Paul Downing, Callum Johnson, Ollie Webber, Shaun Williams were all released.
As well as those exits, Aiden O’Brien failed to renegotiate fresh terms and the duo of Marcus Harness and Alex Bass were sold to Ipswich and Sunderland respectively.
Youngsters Haji Mnoga, Alfie Bridgman, Harry Jewitt-White, Toby Stewart and Dan Gifford all departed on a temporary basis to continue their development.
But how does the latest transfer window compare to the Blues’ previous 10 summers?
We’ve taken a look at every player signed and departed from the past decade of summer windows to see how they compare.
Here’s what we found.