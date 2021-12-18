Pompey were one of many clubs across the country to face a fixture cancellation, with the Blues’ trip to AFC Wimbledon moved to a later date.

But with team around them in the table in action, the picture slightly changed this afternoon.

The gap between Danny Cowley’s side and the top-six has been extended to three points following Oxford United’s late heartache against Wigan.

It looked to be a long afternoon for the Us after 32 minutes, as Will Keane and Max Power handed the Latics a commanding lead.

But former Pompey man Ryan Williams halved the deficit immediately, before Matt Taylor levelled 15 minutes after half-time.

With the match on a knife-edge, Leam Richardson’s side snatched three points in the 86th minute thanks to James McClean’s strike.

To make matters worse for the Fratton Park outfit, Plymouth secured their first victory under Steve Schumacher to bridge a four point gap between themselves in fifth and the Blues in eighth.

Despite the latest surge in Coronavirus cases postponing matches across the country, six games in League One still took place. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The Pilgrims edged past Charlton at Home Park in what was Johnnie Jackson’s first match as permanent Addicks boss.

And the 39-year-old would have been disappointed to concede against the run of play in first half injury-time.

Kieran Agard was on-hand to deliver the crushing blow while netting his first for the club.

Elsewhere in League One, Ipswich drew at home with Sunderland with their new head coach, Kieran McCenna, in the stands.

Forgotten man James Norwood bagged his second goal in as many games by breaking the deadlock on the cusp of half-time.

And the Tractor Boys were well deserving of the lead as they looked buoyed by the presence of their new head coach.

But it wasn’t to be a fairytale beginning for Ipswich, as Nathan Broadhead equalised five minutes after the restart.

Other results included: Cambridge 0-1 Rotherham, Shrewsbury 3-1 Cheltenham Town, Morecambe 0-0 Fleetwood.