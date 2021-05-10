Ryan Williams is keen to remain at Fratton Park as he waits for news on whether he has a Pompey future. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey’s head coach has been handed the job on a long-term basis having impressed the club’s hierarchy over 12 matches.

Now he will set about ripping up an underachieving Blues squad he has inherited from Kenny Jackett.

Williams is among 11 players out of contract this summer, with another four returning to their parent clubs at the end of their loan stints.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tireless winger has netted five goals in 49 outings this term, totalling 91 appearances during two Fratton Park spells.

However, with the two-year contract he signed in June 2019 reaching expiry – and no club option in place – the Fareham-based Australian is waiting to discover whether he has a Pompey future.

Williams told The News: ‘I’ve not had any conversation with the club yet, but I want to stay.

‘I feel at home here now. That first time I left was in bad circumstances – and for the second time I don’t want it to be on bad terms.

‘I love it here and love the club. This was the first place I came when I arrived in England and, even when I was away at other clubs, I had a soft spot for Pompey.

‘Here’s where I want to be and I’ve told the manager that. It’s in the club’s hands and for me it’s just a waiting game.

‘I can understand where the club are in terms of seeing what league we are in – and I understand the budget situation.

‘The club have been amazing through the virus situation in terms of looking after us. I’m happy to wait if it helps the club out.

‘I love life down here, here is where I want to be, here is where I want to give my best years. I want it to be at this club, not anywhere else at this point.

‘It’s out of my hands now, if I stay I will give 100 per cent, as I always do. So now I wait.’

Meanwhile, Williams was recognised as runner-up in The News/Sport’s Mail’s Player of the Season.

Williams added: ‘It’s good to have a bit of recognition, but I would much rather get promoted.

‘Personally, I’ve been okay, a lot better than the first season, at least I managed to have a pre-season leading into this campaign.

‘But the overriding feeling is disappointment at having missed out on the play-offs.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.