How the Portsmouth Academy starlets who left Fratton Park last season under a cloud have been getting on

2. Alfie Stanley - Dorchester United

The 21-year-old was a fans' favourite after being a regular on the first team bench as well as impressing in the Papa John’s Trophy. Stanley was one of the players to be offered a contract at the end of last season but the club retracted their offer and he went onto have a trial at Burnley. Now at Dorchester, he's netted seven times in 25 outings this term for the seventh-tier side and scored at the weekend against Tiverton.

Photo: Robin Jones